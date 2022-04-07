April 7, 2022 | 8:23 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

UN General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council

SHAFAQNA-The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday calling for Russia to be suspended from the Human Rights Council.

At a meeting of the UN general assembly on Thursday, 93 members voted in favour of Russia’s suspension, while 24 were against and 58 abstained.

This met the required threshold of a two-thirds majority of the assembly members that vote yes or no, with abstentions not counting in the calculation.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, had introduced the US-initiated resolution before the 193 members of the general assembly vote.

He said Russia has committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

Kyslytsya added: “Russia’s actions are beyond the pale. Russia is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security.”

Source : reuters

