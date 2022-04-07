Cooperation Council requests World Bank financial support for Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council called on the World Bank to support development-oriented and humanitarian projects in Yemen.

Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, met with a World Bank official in the Middle East and North Africa region to discuss ways to co-operate to boost development and send financial aid to Yemen.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council also stressed the role of the World Bank in supporting the stability of Yemen and strengthening development and sending humanitarian aid to the country.

It is worth mentioning that the ceasefire in Yemen has entered the implementation phase since April 2. The ceasefire includes various clauses, including the cessation of all air, ground and naval operations inside and outside Yemen.

According to the ceasefire, 18 ships will be able to send oil derivatives to the port of Al-Hudaydah, and it is also specified that there will be two round-trip commercial flights a week from Sanaa Airport to Jordan and Egypt.

On the other hand, the Yemeni army, affiliated with the Saudi-backed government, and the Ansarullah movement have repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire in recent days, following the official start of the ceasefire in Yemen.

Source: MD East