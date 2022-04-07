Some Arab institutions and countries support transfer of power in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait welcomed the formation of a presidential leadership council in Yemen and the transfer of power to the council.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, welcomed the decision by Saudi-backed President Mansour Hadi in Yemen to form a presidential leadership council and transfer power to the council.

Supporting the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed hope that the council would lead Yemen to peace.

The Secretary General of the Arab League also called on the Yemeni side to maintain the ceasefire in the country and use it as an opportunity to enter into serious negotiations to restore stability and security in Yemen.

Welcoming the formation of the Presidential Council in Yemen, Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, stressed the support of the Council to carry out its missions with the aim of achieving security and stability in Yemen.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry also welcomed Mansour Hadi’s decision and reiterated its support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to achieve its goals.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman also announced support for the formation of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, and announced Jordan’s support for efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the Cooperation Council plan, the outcome of the Yemeni National Comprehensive Talks and Security Council Resolution 2216.

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries supporting the transfer of power in Yemen, and meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the chairman and members of the Yemeni Presidential Council and announced his support for the plan to create a new page in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has also announced $ 3 billion immediate aid to the Yemeni economy.

It is worth mentioning that Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the Saudi-backed president in Yemen, issued a decree ordering the transfer of power to the Presidential Council in the transitional period, and announced the full delegation of his powers to this council.

The council is set to run Yemen’s political, military and security administration during the transition period.

Mansour Hadi’s statement also made the council responsible for negotiating with the Ansarullah movement to achieve a permanent ceasefire and negotiating a comprehensive political solution to the transition.

Source: MD East