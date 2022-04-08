Iraq: “Majena” & “Mheibis” two famous customs in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- From the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, like many Arab and Islamic countries, most people feel the change in the atmosphere of Iraq to a friendly one, full of old traditions and customs.

The traditions that the Iraqi people have kept alive for centuries.

Despite the advancement of technology, the sound of drumsticks is heard everywhere in the first dawn of the holy month of Ramadan, informing people of the need to get up for Sahūr.

“Mashraji beats his drum even if all the people are awake,” said Nawar al-Murtada, an Iraqi citizen from Baghdad.

He goes on to say: “The sound of the drum with the cry of ‘It is Sahur, O fasting people it is Sahur’ immediately makes people feel the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, although in fact, with the advancement of technology, people are less likely to need someone to wake them up in the morning.

After Iftar, many children come to the streets in colorful clothes, especially in the old and traditional areas, singing “Majena ya majeena, loosen your purse and give us some of what you have.”

Children knock on doors and people respond by giving them dates or sweets and chocolates or a small amount of money, but this custom has faded in many parts of the country, except in the old areas of Basra, where This tradition is called “Qarqi’an” and adults also participate in it.

Al-Murtada says his children rarely attend these ceremonies because they are now more interested in video games.

The game of Mheibis (Guess which hand game) or hiding a ring is one of the different Ramadan traditions in Iraq; As teams consisting of youth and the elderly people.

The game is that two teams compete by hiding a ring in the hand of one of their team members, then the rival team must find it, and this requires a lot of skill and luck.

Once the ring is found, the game is transferred to the other team to hide the ring, and the two teams compete for prizes such as baklawa and zlabya.

These sweets are specific to Iraq and are consumed in large quantities during Ramadan.

In the first days of Ramadan, families prepare certain types of food that are less cooked on other days of the year.

Many Iraqis usually distribute various foods and sweets to their neighbors and relatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: MD East