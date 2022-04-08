Qasem Mohabeli: Ukraine war may stop temporarily

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “Maybe agreements will be reached and the war in Ukraine will be temporarily stopped, but its effects on international relations are great,” the former director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Middle East said.

“It seems that the Russians have not achieved their goals and it is unlikely that they will have a chance to succeed in Ukraine. Agreements may be reached and this war temporarily stopped, but its effects on international relations are many and will also affect Iran’s foreign policy,” Qasem Mohabeli told Shafaqna Future about the Ukraine war.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear talks, he said: “the deal does not appear to be a comprehensive agreement, but rather an interim agreement to control the situation, unless there are changes in Iran’s foreign policy. The same is true also for the American side. There, too, Europeans and Americans may be interested in lifting sanctions on Iran in order to increase pressure on Russia. But the deal is increasing pressure on Russia, and the paradox that has been created has made it difficult to reach an agreement.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian