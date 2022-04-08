UK: Muslim man to run 150Km while fasting to support refugees

SHAFAQNA-London-based Muslim man Cherno Jagne plans to run 150km in Ramadan to raise funds for Afghan refugees, enabling them rebuild their lives in the UK and the US.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees are struggling to put food on their tables to feed their families miles away from their homes as Muslims worldwide mark the fasting month of Ramadan.

“As well as refraining from eating and drinking, Ramadan is also a time of charity and giving back,” Cherno, chief operating officer at charity Choose Love, wrote in an online appeal.

“Last year I ran 100km whilst fasting during Ramadan and raised £11k which went towards providing food packs for refugees and displaced people in camps in Greece and Lebanon.

“This Ramadan, I’m running 150km whilst fasting, with the slightly more ambitious target of raising £50k,” he added.

According the Cherno, the money raised will be used to provide food baskets for displaced people, give essential medical supplies and care, and support newly arrived Afghan people in the UK and the US.

“All donations will go to our Run for Ramadan – Afghanistan Appeal, which will support our incredible partners providing essential services to those in and fleeing Afghanistan,” he added.

In Ramadan, adult Muslims, save the sick and those traveling, abstain from food, drink, smoking and sex between dawn and sunset.

Generosity and charity are generally blessed in Islamic Shari’ah, however, it’s specially blessed during the month of Ramadan.

Multiplies rewards, for one thing, Ramadan is a blessed month where the rewards for all of our good deeds are multiplied.

