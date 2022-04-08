First mosque in Islam to undergo major expansion

SHAFAQNA-Quba Mosque in Medina, the first mosque in Islam, is set to undergo an expansion project.

The new project will mean the mosque in Medina will see the largest development in its history, expanding to 50,000 square meters.

Named after the Saudi monarch, King Salman, the project aims to increase the mosques capacity to 66,000 worshipers.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the project seeks to accommodate the largest number of worshipers during peak seasons.

It also aims to highlight the mosque’s religious importance while preserving its architectural style, as well as monuments located near the mosque.

Quba Mosque was the first mosque in the history of Islam, and the first mosque built in Madinah.

It is located 5 kilometers south of the Prophet’s Mosque and was built in the year 1 A.H (622 A.D).

There will be shaded courtyards on four sides, which will connect to prayer spaces that are not structurally attached to the current mosque building.

He said the project enhances the efficiency of the landmark for visitors’ devotional and cultural experience.

The project will aim to solve overcrowding and enhance the safety of worshipers, and the road system nearby will see a revamp to ease access to the mosque.

Rehabilitation work will mean a number of sites and prophetic monuments within the mosque and its courtyards are preserved.

As many as 57 sites, including wells, farms and orchards, are to be developed or rehabilitated as part of the project.

