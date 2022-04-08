April 8, 2022 | 5:27 PM

Getting Ukrainian civilians out of ‘places of hell’ top priority: UN official

SHAFAQNA-The UN’s top priority remains Ukrainian civilians’ safe evacuation from “encircled places of hell” , such as Mariupol, a senior UN official said.

In an ongoing visit to Ukraine, UN Humanitarian Affairs chief Martin Griffiths was in the capital Kyiv on Thursday, where he met Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other officials, said Jens Laerke, Geneva spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“Griffiths witnessed first-hand the scenes of death and destruction in the nearby towns of Bucha and Irpin in the Kyiv district, following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area,” Laerke said at a UN press conference.

He said that last night, Griffiths said his first humanitarian concern was the need for the safe passage and evacuation of civilians from encircled “places of hell,” Mariupol being the worst.

For weeks, the International Red Cross has tried to the rescue of many thousands of people trapped in the southern port city.

Source : aa

