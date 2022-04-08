Iran & Iraq FMs call for implementation of bilateral agreements

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone talk with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hossein reviewed the latest steps taken in the framework of bilateral ties.

Amirabdollahian and Fuad Hussein held a telephone conversation on Friday morning.

Exchanging congratulations on Nowruz and the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the two sides discussed some topics of mutual interest, including mutual ties, regional developments, and Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1.

Presenting a report on the latest developments in Iraq, the Iraqi Foreign Minister referred to his recent visit to Moscow and his talks with the Russian Foreign Minister and reviewed the developments in Ukraine.

While congratulating the holy month of Ramadan, Amirabdollahian emphasized the need to focus on talk and a diplomatic solution to resolve the Ukraine crisis and considered addressing the origins of the current crisis as key to lasting peace and stability in the Eurasian region.

The two sides also reviewed the latest steps taken in the framework of mutual ties and stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of all previous agreements.

Amirabdollahian invited Fuad Hussein to visit Iran, which was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart.

