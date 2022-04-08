Iranian FM emphasizes need to send humanitarian aid to Yemen

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone talk with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Friday noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomed the establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen, emphasizes the need to completely lift thehumanitarian blockade and send humanitarian aid to Yemen.

Amirabdollahian and his Kuwaiti counterpart held a telephone conversation on Friday evening.

Exchanging congratulations on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, and regional plus international developments.

Expressing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to expand bilateral relations with Kuwait and conduct regional dialogues, Amirabdollahian stressed that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes practical regional cooperation besides dialogue within the framework of the priority of the policy of comprehensive development of relations with neighbors.

Iran considers regional cooperation to be in the interest of regional security, progress, and development, he added.Elsewhere in his talks, Amirabdollahian explained the latest situation in the Vienna talks to lift sanctions.

Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, for his part, while congratulating the holy month of Ramadan to the Iranian government and nation, stressed his country’s will to develop relations with Iran.

He expressed hope that the continuation of the ceasefire would pave the way for Yemeni talks and resolve the Yemen crisis.

Pointing to the need to set a water border and exploit joint fields, he expressed Kuwait’s readiness to resume legal talks between the two states.

Source : IRNA