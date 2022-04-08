April 8, 2022 | 8:06 PM

Discovering the most distant galaxy

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An international team of astronomers, has spotted the most distant astronomical object ever, a galaxy that is some 13.5 billion light-years away.

A most distant galaxyhas been crowned the new farthest object in the cosmos.

Located some 13.5 billion light-years away, HD1 existed only about 330 million years after the Big Bang. And the far-flung galaxy may be harboring another surprise, too — either Population III stars, the first stars born in the cosmos, or the earliest supermassive black hole ever found.

HD1 was discovered after more than 1,200 hours of observing time with the Subaru Telescope, VISTA Telescope, UK Infrared Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope.

source: astronomy

