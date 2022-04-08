First Black woman marks confirmation to US Supreme Court

SHAFAQNA-The first Black woman ever confirmed to the United States Supreme Court, has said her appointment marks a “moment in which all Americans can take great pride”.

During a ceremony at the White House alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, Ketanji Brown Jackson, quoted US poet Maya Angelou’s famous, Still I Rise, poem, saying: “I am the dream and the hope of the slave.”

“I strongly believe that this is a moment in which all Americans can take great pride. We have come a long way toward perfecting our union. In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” she said.

“And it is an honour – the honour of a lifetime – for me to have this chance to join the court, to promote the rule of law at the highest level, and to do my part to carry our shared project of democracy and equal justice under law forward into the future.”

The ceremony came a day after the US Senate voted 53-47 in favour of Jackson’s nomination, making her not only the first Black woman to serve as Supreme Court justice, but also only the third Black American to join the high court.

Source : aljazeera