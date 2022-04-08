UNICEF warns of child malnutrition in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF warns of rising food prices as a result of the Ukraine war, increasing the risk of malnutrition for millions of children in the Middle East and North Africa.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has emphasized that families in the region have problem to make Suhur during Ramadan, warning that the continuation of the current situation will cause severe harm to children in the region, especially in Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

UNICEF stressed that the countries of the Middle East and North Africa have been severely affected by war and poverty, and that the Corona virus has worsened the situation in those countries.

The UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khader, said that given the ongoing conflict, political instability, the Coronavirus and the Ukraine war, the region is witnessing an unprecedented rise in food prices with declining purchasing power.

“The number of malnourished children is likely to increase dramatically, while only 36 percent of young children in the region receive the diets they need to grow in a healthy way,” he said.

Russia launched an attack on eastern Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and numerous Western sanctions against Moscow and the country’s retaliation, while increasing oil and gas prices, disrupted the supply of goods, raw materials, and agriculture, especially wheat, because these two countries are the first producers in the world, and its wave involved countries dependent on Russia and Ukraine.

Source : Shafaqna Persian