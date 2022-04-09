Imran Khan says he will not accept an imported government

SHAFAQNA-In a 40-minute address to the nation on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stated he was the victim of a “regime change” conspiracy involving the United States.”

Khan said “I will not accept an imported government.”

The National Assembly will sit Saturday to decide Khan’s fate. He is almost certain to lose a no-confidence vote following the defection of a coalition partner and several of his own party members.

He said they had conspired with the US to bring the no-confidence vote because of his opposition to US foreign policy.

Addressing a large rally in the capital Islamabad late last month, Prime Minister Khan accused an unnamed “foreign power” – in a clear reference to the United States – of funding a “conspiracy” to topple his democratically-elected government.

He said the “foreign power” sent millions of dollars to opposition parties to launch a no-confidence vote against him in the parliament.

Khan, who had formed a coalition government after winning the election in 2018, said he was the subject of a “foreign conspiracy” aimed at dislodging his government and that “funding was being channeled into Pakistan from abroad.”

Source : presstv