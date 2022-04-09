Saudi Arabia sets limit of 1m Hajj pilgrims this year

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has announced that it will allow about one million people to participate in the Hajj this year.

For the past two years, due to the Corona pandemic, Saudi Arabia has imposed severe restrictions on the Hajj, as a result of which foreign pilgrims were not accepted for the ceremony, and only about 60,000 people from Saudi Arabia attended the ceremony last year.

But the Saudi news agency said the country would allow more than one million people from inside and outside Saudi Arabia to attend the event this year.

Of course, this year’s conditions include being under the age of 65 and having a complete vaccination card and a negative PCR test.

