Russia: Amnesty and Human Rights Watch registration revoked

SHAFAQNA- Russia revoked the registration of 15 foreign organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW), according to  Justice Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that the Russian units of the organizations, which also included the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, “were excluded due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a statement.

The decision, which did not give details of any violations, was announced days after New York-based HRW said it had found “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in Ukraine.

Other organisations whose registration was revoked on Friday included a branch of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, the Aga Khan Foundation and the Institute of International Education. Nine German organisations were included as well as three from the USA, one from Britain, one from Poland and one from Switzerland.

Source: Reuters

