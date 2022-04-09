Turkey: Quran center for kids opened

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs inaugurated a Quran center for kids in Gaziantep. Opened on Thursday, the center aims to provides training on the Quran and its memorization to children aged 4 to 6 in Şahinbey district of the city, Turkey News Agency reported. The ceremony was attended by Burhan Işleyen, Vice-President of Religious Affairs, along with a host of other executive and government officials.

Addressing the event, Işleyen said that these places are not only for teaching the Holy Quran, but also for establishing good manners and morals and learning learned prayer. “Children learn to pray beautifully, and the pure seeds are planted in them that will help them keep away from all kinds of evils throughout their lives,” he added.

Hussain Hazrlar, the Grand Mufti of Gaziantep, for his part noted that efforts are underway to expand these centers through cooperation with the administration of states and municipalities.