April 9, 2022 | 12:17 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Turkey: Quran center for kids opened

0
Quran Center for Kids Opened

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs inaugurated a Quran center for kids in Gaziantep. Opened on Thursday, the center aims to provides training on the Quran and its memorization to children aged 4 to 6 in Şahinbey district of the city, Turkey News Agency reported. The ceremony was attended by Burhan Işleyen, Vice-President of Religious Affairs, along with a host of other executive and government officials.

Addressing the event, Işleyen said that these places are not only for teaching the Holy Quran, but also for establishing good manners and morals and learning learned prayer. “Children learn to pray beautifully, and the pure seeds are planted in them that will help them keep away from all kinds of evils throughout their lives,” he added.

Hussain Hazrlar, the Grand Mufti of Gaziantep, for his part noted that efforts are underway to expand these centers through cooperation with the administration of states and municipalities.

Source: IQNA

Related posts

Ramadan in Turkey: a festival that brings joy to the country

asadian

Istanbul: Ulama and Imams of 40 countries discuss the future of Jerusalem [photos]

asadian

Iran’s ex-FM: ME countries should have close and intertwined relations

asadian

Turkey: Rally in Istanbul to protest Israeli President’s visit [photos]

asadian

Iran’s Foreign Minister voices support for ceasefire in Ukraine

asadian

Turkey, Jordan agree to work together on voluntary return of Syrian refugees

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.