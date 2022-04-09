Kenya: Nairobi Mosque hosts large number of worshipers on first Friday of Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- Jamia Mosque in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital hosts large number of worshipers on first Friday of Ramadhan. The Mosque had been closed for 5 months in the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After reopening, only 1,500 worshippers were allowed to enter the mosque while it has the capacity to welcome 10,000 worshipers. With the beginning of the holy month and the end of COVID-19 restrictions, the Mosque received the largest number of worshipers in months on Friday.

Jamia Mosque is located on Banda Street in the Central Business District of Nairobi. The Mosque is one of Kenya’s most prominent religious structures, and the most important Mosque in the country.

Source: IQNA