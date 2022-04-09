Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine’s programs for Ramadan to air in different languages on social media

SHAFAQNA-Management Office for News and Modern Media of Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine has embarked on airing Ramadan programs in five different languages on 12 social media platforms.

“Given the necessity of using various media platforms to disseminate Islamic teachings and the holy Prophet’s infallible household’s life and conduct, the holy shrine has decided to draw upon the new media capacities besides radio and television”, said Jamal Rostamzadeh, head of News and Modern Media.

He continued that the measure had been on the agenda for the past two years on different occasions, which had been warmly welcomed by social media users.

“Taking the geographical expanse of our international audience into consideration, broadcasting the programs on different social media platforms in different languages is a must, which has been realized via Bab al-Salam virtual studio and Islamic World News Studio”, Rostamzadeh explained.

The measure is presently underway during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and special programs are broadcast in Farsi, Arabic, English, Azeri, and Urdu across the globe.

Source :ABNA