Russia: Ramadan Tent open in Moscow

SHAFAQNA-The 16th edition of the Ramadan Tent in Moscow was launched in the Russian capital.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Muslim personalities and government officials as well as representatives of different countries, including Iranian Cultural Attaché Masoud Ahmadvand.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Russia’s Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin said the motto of the tent this year is diversity of cultures.

He also noted that Ramadan is a month of charity and said the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia is helping the poor within the framework of the 2022 Ramadan Kareem campaign.

The cleric further said that God invites all people and faiths to peace and Muslims comprehend this Quranic call more in Ramadan.

The Ramadan Tent is an annual religious and cultural program organized by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia with the support of the Central Muslim Spiritual Board of Russia and the Municipality of Moscow.

During the month, along with the main program, the Tent hosts thematic national evenings of the republics of the Russian Federation, as well as the countries of far-abroad countries and former Soviet republics, evenings of the halal industry, round tables, etc.

The Evening of Iran is planned to be held within the framework of the Ramadan Tent program on April 29, which is the last Friday of Ramadan and marks the International Quds Day.

Source : IQNA