USA: Illinois Islamic Center holds interfaith Ramadan dinner

SHAFAQNA-Visitors to the Islamic Center of Wheaton in the US state of Illinois showed up on the annual interfaith dinner earlier this week.

The event welcomed many members of the non-Muslim community and neighbors with their family to the mosque.

The event was curated for the purposes of cultivating strong relations with the neighbors and the interfaith community of the Chicago area.

More than 200 people, including state and city officials and people of diverse faiths and backgrounds attended the annual Ramadan dinner, which also featured speeches. The event was held in the decorated Social Hall.

The program was emceed by Haaris Uddin. He welcomes all guests to the Islamic Center of Wheaton to breaks fast with Muslims. He also highlighted about Holy Ramadan is the most important month on the Muslim calendar. During the month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims are required to abstain from food, water, and intimacy from sunrise to sunset for 29 to 30 days.

The ceremony started with a recreation of the holy Quran by Imam Ibrahim Dardasawi, Imam of the the Islamic Center of Wheaton, followed by a translation by Hafsa Uddin. The welcome address is performed by the center president Abraham Antar.

“Today, we invite our neighbors and interfaith leaders to come share about different faiths and cultures,” said Abraham Antar said.

The event’s theme was “With Hardship Comes Ease,” based on a verse from the Holy Quran. Event organizers said it exceeded all expectations and was an incredible success.

Chief guests of the event were Wheaton Mayor Phil Suess and Holy Cross Lutheran Church pastor Amy Aimonette. The event also featured Shaikh Omer Haqqani, vice president and chairman of Outreach Committee who was the lead organizer of the event on behalf of the center’s board of directors.

