Iraq: Discovery of a town belonging to Sumerian civilization

Sumerian civilization

SHAFAQNA– Discovery of a town belonging to the Sumerian civilization in the south of Iraq.

The Iraqi Antiquities and Cultural Heritage Organization announced that a town belonging to the Sumerian civilization has been discovered in the south of Iraq by a German exploration team from the University of Munich led by Professor Adelheid Utto in collaboration with Abbas Alhosseini, an Iraqi professor.
In this regard, supervisor of the German team told that despite antiquities robbery and destruction of the hill in which this town has been discovered, the exploration team conducted accurate excavation operations in Farreh region in Diwaniya and the results were so surprising.
The exploration team declared that total plan of houses still remains which shows that they have been built from brick and mortar and their floor includes brick layers.
Also, the Iraqi Antiquities and Cultural Heritage Organization announced that the exploration team will continue its work in this region to conduct excavation operations.
Likewise, 124 works with various shapes and sizes including pottery pieces, dolls in the shape of human and animal, cylindrical and metal seals, and stone tools with different functions were discovered in these excavation operations.

Source: Middle East News

