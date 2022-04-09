Iranian FM: Iran sees no limits for expansion of ties with UAE

SHAFAQNA-Iran sees no limits for further expansion of all-out relations with the United Arab Emirates, Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Speaking during a phone conversation with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran wants the good, security and progress for the UAE and all other neighbors in the region.

The two foreign ministers discussed issues of bilateral importance, as well as the latest regional and international developments including the situation in Syria, the developments going on in the Palestinian occupied lands and the talks underway in Vienna between Iran and the world powers on removal of sanctions on Tehran.

They also underlined the significance of further cooperation of private sectors of the two countries.

Amirabdollahian welcomed a temporary ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope for a full lifting of the human siege in the country and initiation of political dialogue among all the Yemeni sides.

Source : IRNA