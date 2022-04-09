Iranian President: Iran will never step back from its right in Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA-Iranian President said that the government will never step back from the rights of the Iranians in nuclear negotiations.

Speaking at the National Nuclear Technology Day celebration on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran’s nuclear scientists, and at the head of them nuclear martyrs, were people who actively faced numerous obstacles while they never succumbed.

President Raisi noted that the enemies know well that nuclear weapons have no place in the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine, and the IAEA has confirmed more than 15 times in its reports that there have been no violations of Iran’s nuclear activities.

Stating that the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to defend the inalienable right of the Iranians, President Raisi highlighted that they will never allow the hegemonic powers to encroach upon Iranians’ inalienable rights, or slow down or stop Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

President Raisi added that the path to increasing achievements and peaceful nuclear capabilities will continue with strength.

Source: IRNA