Hakim: All political sides must sit at negotiating table

SHAFAQNA- The Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement said: “Iraq’s Aziz emphasized the independence of decision-making in Iraq and was one of the first to pursue the plan to withdraw Iraq from the seventh article of the UN’s Charter.”

Sayyid Ammar Al-Hakim, the Leader of the Iraqi national wisdom movement, said at the commemoration ceremony of Hojjatul-Islam “Seyyed Abdul Aziz Al-Hakim,” that Iraq’s Aziz passed away on such days and left a huge gap in the political, social and national arena, stating: Iraq’s Aziz was a special leader who, in exceptional circumstances and sensitive situations in the history of modern Iraq, showed special qualities and fulfilled his trust.

The Leader of the Iraqi national wisdom movement stated other characteristics of Aziz as saying: His main concern was to strengthen the country’s largest social spectrum based on talks, fairness, justice and breaking the oppressive equation, and he worked for the unity of the Shia-National Front. Concerning other services of Iraq’s Aziz he said: He stressed the independence of decision-making in Iraq and was one of the first to pursue a plan to withdraw Iraq from Article 7 of the UN’s Charter.

Noting that Iraqi political scene desperately needs serious dialogue and real understanding between political leaders and decision-makers, he said: “This dialogue should not be mediated by the media, but must be face-to-face in order to break out of the political stalemate that has stalled the nation’s interests, prevented the country from taking advantage of rising oil revenues due to rising oil prices, and left the nation with an uncertain future.”

He stressed that the desired majority is the majority that has specific projects to form a government based on the principle of “national majority with the presence of all spectrums”, meaning the majority of Shias, Sunnis and Kurds, in which all share in the executive responsibility of the country.