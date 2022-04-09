Iraq announces release of all protesters of 2019

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Justice has announced that none of the 2019 protesters are in Iraqi prisons and that all of them have been released.

Muhammad Turki, Director of the human rights department at the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, said reports received by the department showed that all demonstrators detained during the 2019 protests had been released.

Turki also noted that the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council has made significant gains by arresting perpetrators of crimes against demonstrators in the provinces of Baghdad, Basra, Dhi Qar and Babil and handing them over to the judiciary.

He added that the Iraqi cabinet has decided that those killed in the protests in the country will be considered martyrs and that the victims of these protests will be compensated.

The cities of southern and central Iraq in October 2019 witnessed large-scale demonstrations to reform the country and provide services, but the protests turned violent, killing hundreds and injuring thousands.

Source: MD East