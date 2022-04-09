April 9, 2022 | 9:30 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Uganda: Workshop on the Quran held during Ramadhan

0
Goals and achievements of the Islamic Revolution a prelude for realization of the new Islamic civilization was the title of the workshop.    Uganda is a Christian-majority country in central Africa. Some 13 percent of the country’s 40 million population is Muslim.

SHAFAQNA- A workshop on knowing the Quran and the holy Month of Ramadhan was held for students and teachers of the Metropolitan International University (MIU) in Kampala.

It was organized by the Iranian Cultural Center in Uganda and the instructor was Iran’s Cultural Attaché Mohammad Reza Qezelsofla. Objectives of fasting, Ramadhan and Basirat (insight), Ramadhan and sympathy with oppressed people, and factors of enhancement of fasting were the topics discussed at the workshop.

The cultural center also held a competition on memorization and recitation of the Quran as well as a workshop on the Islamic Revolution.

Source: IQNA

