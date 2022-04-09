Turkey: Museum of Islamic Civilizations Opens in Istanbul

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Civilizations Museum was launched on the grounds of the Grand Camlica Mosque, Turkey’s largest Mosque, in the Uskudar district of Istanbul. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the Museum on Friday (08 Apr 2022).

The museum, which will be run by the Turkish Grand People’s Assembly’s (TBMM) Directorate of National Palaces, showcases many relics from Islamic civilizations. The museum also features unique artifacts that trace 1,200 years of Islamic history, many of which have never been exhibited before.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Erdogan said, “We introduced the newest pearl of Istanbul, Grand Camlica Mosque, with its art gallery, library, conference hall, workshops and museum, to our civilization heritage as a sign of the richness of our geography, which will serve for centuries.” Erdogan said civilizations develop thanks to the combined efforts of cities that add value to culture, the arts and sciences.

Stating that each civilization gives an identity to the city within the framework of its own understanding of morality, art, philosophy and religion, he said, “The identities of cities have been shaped by their historical, literary and cultural and artistic accumulations.” Turkey is on very special geography that has played a leading role in history as well as being the cradle of many civilizations, he added.

“Our mosque and complex, which we opened for worship about three years ago, is a work that adds value to the silhouette of Istanbul. The Islamic Civilizations Museum is one of the most important parts of our complex. The works to be exhibited in our museum represent the thousand-year accumulation of Islamic civilization, which brought a brand new face to these lands,” said Erdogan, adding that valuable works, including the belongings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the first copies of the Quran, are exhibited in the museum.

“I hope our Museum of Islamic Civilizations is beneficial for our city, our country, and our world of culture and art,” he said. The new museum, constructed in a closed area of 10,000 square meters (107,639 square feet), was prepared with works selected from the collections of the Topkapı Palace and Palace Collections Museum, the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum, the Istanbul Archaeology Museum, the Istanbul Tombs Museum and the Foundations Museum.

With nearly 800 pieces reflecting the development of Islamic art from the seventh to the 19th centuries, the museum includes 15 thematic sections including woven Turkish art, works attributed to the Prophet Muhammad, and architectural and decorative elements in Islamic art.

Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to see many more works such as representative footprints of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the curtain of Mecca’s holy Kaaba, sultan’s caftans, the childhood notebook of Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror and Ottoman-era coins.

Special UV-blocking glass with low reflection and high transparency has been used to house some of the museum’s most fragile displays. The showcases are designed to keep out foreign air and dust, and air conditioning is used to maintain a suitable temperature.

The lighting fixtures were designed to draw focus to the displays and highlight the works in the exhibit. Special sensors generate an alarm at any sign of impact, unauthorized opening or breakage. The museum is also protected by 130 security cameras and two facial recognition cameras.

Source: IQNA