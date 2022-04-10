UN envoy to Iraq takes a stand on Al-Hawl camp

SHAFAQNA- The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq said in a statement that the Al-Hawl camp case should be carefully investigated and resolved.

She added that there are currently 30,000 Iraqis in al-Hawl camp, some of whom have been linked to ISIS and others are the victims of the connection and are in a state of disarray.

The UN special envoy noted that three out of every five residents of the camp are under the age of 17, and that they are deprived of even the simplest rights, especially education.

Plasschaert stressed that if we do not find real solutions for Al-Hawl camp, previous war with ISIS may arise in the future again.

She added that the camp is not in a stable condition and keeping people in this condition poses a great danger.

The UN special envoy concluded by noting that the organization is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Iraq so that it can receive more Iraqis from al-Hawl camp.

Source: Shafaqna Persian