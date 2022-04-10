April 10, 2022 | 2:58 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

UN envoy to Iraq takes a stand on Al-Hawl camp

0

SHAFAQNA- The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq said in a statement that the Al-Hawl camp case should be carefully investigated and resolved.

The UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a statement that the Al-Hawl camp case should be carefully investigated and resolved.

She added that there are currently 30,000 Iraqis in al-Hawl camp, some of whom have been linked to ISIS and others are the victims of the connection and are in a state of disarray.

The UN special envoy noted that three out of every five residents of the camp are under the age of 17, and that they are deprived of even the simplest rights, especially education.

Plasschaert stressed that if we do not find real solutions for Al-Hawl camp, previous war with ISIS may arise in the future again.

She added that the camp is not in a stable condition and keeping people in this condition poses a great danger.

The UN special envoy concluded by noting that the organization is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Iraq so that it can receive more Iraqis from al-Hawl camp.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

Iraq: “Majena” & “Mheibis” two famous customs in Ramadhan

asadian

Head of Iraqi Al-Fatah Coalition: It is not possible to form new government without Sadr Movement

asadian

Karbala: Norwegian Chargé d’ Affairs visits Hadhrat Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine [photos]

asadian

Cardinal Sako: It is possible for Iraq to be emptied of Christians

asadian

Hujjatol-Islam Safi: Iraq would have been a mine of skulls if it were not for Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad

asadian

Iraq: “Save the Homeland” coalition formed to nominate candidates for presidency and prime minister

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.