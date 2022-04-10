April 10, 2022 | 6:53 AM

Pakistan: Imran Khan gone after losing no-confidence vote in parliament

SHAFAQNA-Imran Khan was dismissed as Pakistan prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The passing of the motion on Saturday came after the country’s Supreme Court ruled the cricket star turned politician acted unconstitutionally in previously blocking the process and dissolving parliament.

The no-confidence motion, which required 172 votes in the 342-seat parliament to pass, was supported by 174 politicians.

Anticipating his loss, Khan, who alleged the opposition colluded with the United States to unseat him, on Friday called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide on Sunday.

Khan’s options are limited and should he see a big turnout in his support, he may try to keep the momentum of street protests as a way to pressure parliament to hold early elections.

“I will not accept an imported government,” Khan told the nation in a late-night address. “I’m ready for a struggle.”

Khan earlier tried to sidestep the vote by dissolving parliament and calling early elections, but a Supreme Court ruling ordered the vote to go ahead.

