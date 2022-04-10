April 10, 2022 | 6:45 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Photos: First Friday prayer of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Palestinians attended the first Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite restrictions imposed by Israel.

The first Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan was held yesterday with the presence of thousands of Palestinians, despite the restrictions imposed by Israel.

The streets of Jerusalem, especially the old neighborhood and its alleys and the roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, witnessed the widespread presence of Palestinians and the deployment of Israeli security forces.

Source: MD east

