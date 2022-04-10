Photos: First Friday prayer of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Palestinians attended the first Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite restrictions imposed by Israel.

The streets of Jerusalem, especially the old neighborhood and its alleys and the roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, witnessed the widespread presence of Palestinians and the deployment of Israeli security forces.

Source: MD east

