Iraq & Kuwait Foreign Minister discuss bilateral and regional relations

SHAFAQNA- Iraq and Kuwait Foreign Minister discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in the coming period.



Fouad Hussein Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Muhammad Al-Sabah also discussed the regional and international situation, developments in the region, and coordination between Iraq and the PersianGulf states on international issues. Since the Russian-Western conflict and the war in Ukraine have overshadowed international positions, and from this point of view, joint action in the international arena has become a necessity.

The two sides stressed the importance of following events carefully and the importance of emphasizing the resolution of dilemmas through dialogue and negotiations.

Source :www.mofa.gov.iq