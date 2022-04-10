April 10, 2022 | 10:04 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Ukraine war could plunge Yemen into food ingredient shortages

0
Ukraine war could plunge Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Famine-threatened Yemen fears a shortage of the staple food ingredient because of war in in Ukraine, which is one of the world’s major suppliers of the grain.

Yemen depends almost entirely on food imports, with nearly a third of wheat supplies coming from Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

The Arab world’s poorest country was already suffering what the United Nations called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. More than 17 million people in Yemen face high levels of food insecurity, UN-backed assessments showed in March, and the total is likely to increase. Famine conditions already afflict more than 30,000 Yemenis, UN agencies said.

Source:  France24 

Related posts

Russia: Amnesty and Human Rights Watch registration revoked

asadian

Getting Ukrainian civilians out of ‘places of hell’ top priority: UN’s Official

asadian

UN’s General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council

asadian

UN’s Assembly to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council

asadian

Ukrainian President urges UN to ‘act immediately’ to halt Russian attacks

asadian

Over 7.1M in Ukraine internally displaced by war: UN

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.