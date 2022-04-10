Ukraine war could plunge Yemen into food ingredient shortages

Yemen depends almost entirely on food imports, with nearly a third of wheat supplies coming from Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

The Arab world’s poorest country was already suffering what the United Nations called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. More than 17 million people in Yemen face high levels of food insecurity, UN-backed assessments showed in March, and the total is likely to increase. Famine conditions already afflict more than 30,000 Yemenis, UN agencies said.

Source: France24