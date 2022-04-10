EU calls on Lebanon to urgently address the financial systems

SHAFAQNA-European Union Spokesman Peter Stano said that Lebanon with the International Monetary Fund is an essential step for future reforms, calling on the authorities in Lebanon to address monetary and exchange systems, anti-corruption efforts.

The European Union called on the Lebanese authorities, in a statement , to complete the required procedures, before presenting the agreement to the Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund, which is also one of the conditions for moving forward with the financial assistance provided by the European Union.

The Lebanese authorities and the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement on a comprehensive economic reform program that supports the authorities’ strategy to restore growth and financial sustainability, enhance governance and transparency, and increase social spending and reconstruction.

Source : elnashra