April 10, 2022 | 11:15 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iranian FM: USA is after new conditions for lifting of sanctions

0
US is after new conditions

SHAFAQNA- The USA is after new conditions for lifting of the sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister noted at the first Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters meeting held in Tehran this morning. Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the way of diplomacy is open and the country continues this way in order to reach a good, sustainable and dignified agreement.

To strengthen the power of knowledge-based companies and promote exports of products which create job opportunities, the Foreign Ministry along with other ministries makes its all-out efforts, Amirabdollahian noted.Iran is after removal of the sanctions; meanwhile, the country should not be dependent on the Vienna talks according to President Ebrahim Raisi’s emphasis on the issue, the foreign minister underlined.

Source:  IRNA

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iran’s FM: USA’s excessive demand should not affect lifting of sanctions

Related posts

Iranian FM: Iran sees no limits for expansion of ties with UAE

asadian

Iranian FM emphasizes need to send humanitarian aid to Yemen

asadian

Iran & Iraq call for implementation of bilateral agreements

asadian

Iran urges for political solution to Ukraine conflict

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran will never give in to USA’s excessive demands

asadian

Iran’s FM welcomes UN’s Security Council resolution backing truce in Yemen

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.