Iranian FM: USA is after new conditions for lifting of sanctions

SHAFAQNA- The USA is after new conditions for lifting of the sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister noted at the first Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters meeting held in Tehran this morning. Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the way of diplomacy is open and the country continues this way in order to reach a good, sustainable and dignified agreement.

To strengthen the power of knowledge-based companies and promote exports of products which create job opportunities, the Foreign Ministry along with other ministries makes its all-out efforts, Amirabdollahian noted.Iran is after removal of the sanctions; meanwhile, the country should not be dependent on the Vienna talks according to President Ebrahim Raisi’s emphasis on the issue, the foreign minister underlined.

Source: IRNA