NATO says plans for permanent military presence on its border

SHAFAQNA-NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “the long-term consequences” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with Telegraph.”What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO,” it cited Stoltenberg as saying.

Source : reuters