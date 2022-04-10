Government of Lebanon: Saudi ambassador praises Mikati’s efforts to restore relations

AHAFAQNA- The Saudi Arabia ambassador to Beirut, Walid Al-Bukhari, praised the efforts of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to restore relations between the two countries to normal, Lebanese government said.

This came in a call that Mikati received from Al-Bukhari, one day after the latter’s return to Beirut after an absence of more than 5 months following a diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and several Persian Gulf countries.

The Lebanese government statement, which Anatolia reviewed, said: “Mikati received a call from Al-Bukhari, who returned to Beirut, congratulating him on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, and invited him to an iftar party at the embassy.”

The statement added, “Ambassador Al-Bukhari appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts to protect Lebanon in this difficult circumstance and restore Lebanese-Saudi relations to normal.”

Source : aa