Tips for Healthy Fasting

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- It is important that people stay healthy and maintain a strong immune system during Ramadan that Covid-19 still posing a threat.

Here are a few things you can do to ensure your family stays healthy while fasting in the month of Ramadan.

Healthy Suhoor Habits

Make sure that you include foods with complex carbs in your diet like rice, fruits, nut smoothies, millets, wheat, etc. You can also consume foods rich in fiber and protein.

Make sure not to skip on your Suhoor since it helps keep the blood sugar levels in control and keeps you energetic for the entire day’s fasting.

Healthy Iftar Habits

Avoid over-eating and break your fast with dates, fruits, and water. You can then drink smoothie followed by a meat or vegetable broth. Try eating small portions of meat, kababs, and biryani.

Stay Hydrated

You should avoid gulping on too much water before sleeping because it might put pressure on your kidneys, making you feel bloated and resulting in frequent restroom visits thus disrupting your sleep.

Sleep Well

Make sure you finish eating at least two hours before your sleep time. Avoid eating foods with high fats and calories before bedtime since they take time to digest and result in stomach uneasiness.

Avoid Excess Sugar and Fats

make sure you avoid binge-eating foods made with excess sugar and butter like pastries, cookies, deep-fried foods.

You can prepare foods in less oil using methods like baking, grilling, stir-frying, etc.

Avoid Excess Salt Intake

High salt intake can result in water loss and cause dehydration.

You can use fresh herbs instead of salt to enhance the flavor of your dishes.

Avoid Caffeinated Beverages

Beverages like tea, coffee, and cold drink can cause frequent urination resulting in loss of excess salt and water from your body. It can leave you dehydrated and low on energy to carry on with the rest of the day.

Source: thequint