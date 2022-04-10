SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces kill Palestinian woman near Bethlehem near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian health ministry said.

The woman, aged in her 40s, died after she suffered a torn artery and massive blood loss, the ministry said on Sunday.

She was identified as Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a widowed mother of six, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army said troops fired warning shots in the air when a suspect approached and then “fired towards the suspect’s lower body”, near the southern town of Husan.

Earlier, Israeli soldiers launched a raid for the second day running into the West Bank district of Jenin, home of the suspected attackers who launched recent deadly attacks in the Tel Aviv area. At least 10 people were wounded in confrontations in Jenin, as well as Jericho and Tulkarem.

Source : aljazeera