Expert in Eurasian affairs: “No one can act as mediator in war between Russia and Ukraine”

On the latest developments in the war between Moscow and Kiev, Mehdi Khoorsand, an expert in Eurasian affairs in an interview with Shafaqna said: “The Russians thought they could easily invade Ukraine through a military attack and force Ukraine to accept the conditions. In the meantime, Russia’s attacks and military progress toward Kiev from various borders of Ukraine, have accelerated the rounds of talks between Russian side and Ukrainian side, and there were different international mediators including the Islamic Republic of Iran. But speed of Russia’s military progress and its impact on the war equations has been decreased. On the other hand, the western media’s support and Mr. Zelensky’s role as a showman were very effective to keep up high the Ukrainians’ morale.”

Several countries tried to act as the mediators but no one can help at the moment

“In fact, the Russians did not seek to invade Ukraine, but they just tried to address their very own national security concerns.” he believes, “As Ukraine was trying to join NATO, NATO could use its mainland, and NATO’s next target was certainly the territorial integrity of Russia. So, after several efforts to contact and talk with EU and USA on the national security issues, the Russian have been rejected by EU and USA. At last, Russia was forced to wage this war to impose the three conditions on the president of Ukraine to ensure the national security and the territorial integrity of Russia.”

At the end of the interview, Mr. Khoorsand said: “It seems that Mr. Zelensky has accepted the disarmament, and to remain unbiased and not to join NATO as well. But the Ukraine authorities have not accepted autonomy and independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, and also Crimea as part of Russian mainland, and it is still a matter of controversy. No one can act as the mediator in this war, so far several countries including those which are ideologically and economically closed to Russia, have tried to act as the mediators but because this is the matter of the territorial integrity and national security of Russia, probably no one can help at the moment. On the other hand, the Russians seek to establish their opinions and impose three conditions through army pressure on Ukraine. If Kiev accepts the three conditions, the war will end.”

