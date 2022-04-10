April 10, 2022 | 8:37 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Pope Francis calls for Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called for an Easter ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine.

He spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service for about 50,000 people in St Peter’s Square, the first time since 2019 that the public was allowed to attend following two years of scaled back services because of Covid restrictions.

“Put the weapons down! Let an Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people,” the pope said.

He evoked the horrors of war in his homily, speaking of “mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and sons … refugees who flee from bombs with children in their arms … young people deprived of a future … soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters”.

At the end of the service, the pope was driven around the crowd while seated in an open white “popemobile”.

Source: The Guardian

