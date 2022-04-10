Artificial Intelligence in Predicting Cardiac Arrest

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In a new study, researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland say artificial intelligence (AI) might revolutionize how clinical decisions are made in the field of cardiology.

Sudden cardiac death caused by arrhythmia accounts for as many as 20 percent of all deaths worldwide, and we know little about why it’s happening or how to tell who’s at risk.

This technology called Survival Study of Cardiac Arrhythmia Risk (SSCAR) .The researchers developed the SCARR technology by using contrast-enhanced cardiac images from hundreds of patients. They then programmed an algorithm to detect patterns of cardiac scarring that the naked eye can’t see.

The researchers found that the algorithm’s predictions were more accurate on every measure used when compared with doctors.

They beilived that AI could help physicians uniquely treat patients depending on their risk.

Source: healthline