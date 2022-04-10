Syrian FM sends a letter of protest against Israeli aggression to UN

SHAFAQNA-Syrian Foreign Minister sent a letter of protest against the Israeli aggression to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Faisal al-Miqdad said in the letter that “the continuation of the Israeli occupation entity in launching attacks against Syria has reached the level of systematic and stereotypical aggression.”

The Syrian diplomat stressed that “the failure to condemn these repeated attacks has encouraged the Israeli occupation entity to persist, continue and expand the cycle of aggression on Syrian territory, and puts the credibility of the United Nations and the effectiveness of its competent bodies and bodies to the test.”

The foreign minister affirmed Syria’s position based on “rejecting aggression and exposing peace and security in the Middle East to real dangers.”

He explained that Damascus has always warned of the consequences of its continuation, especially as it represents a threat to international peace and security and a violation of the principles of international law and international legitimacy.

On Saturday evening, the Syrian air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression in the sky of the Masyaf area in the Hama governorate in the center of the country.

Source : rt