NASA’s next mission, investigation of Neptune and Its Mad Moon

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- NASA plans to study the planet Neptune and one of its moons in its list of future missions.

A proper investigation of an “ice giant” planet has been high on NASA’s wants list for a while.

Perhaps the most compelling reason to visit Neptune is to closely study its geologically active moon Triton. It’s a dark and shivering place (around -391° Fahrenheit/-235°Celsius on its surface, according to Voyager 2), but has almost no visible craters, so its surface must be constantly renewing itself. In short, it’s geologically active.

It’s also potentially an ocean world with liquid water under its icy crust.

Source: forbes