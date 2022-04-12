Traditions of Ramadhan in Yemen

SHAFAQNA– Ramadhan in Yemen is not just limited to cleanliness of streets and districts; rather, it contains decoration of houses with crescent and paper and electric lamps. People in Yemen welcome the holy Month of Ramadhan with a different atmosphere of joy and ceremony that includes anthems for welcoming the holy month of Ramadan and decoration of houses and districts and cleaning them despite difficult economic conditions and problems due to war that has entered its eighth year.

According to “Naser”, a Yemeni citizen, the tradition of cleaning of houses and districts and decorating them is not new; rather, it is an old tradition that the inhabitants in Sanaa and other cities perform in honor of the holy Month of Ramadhan in which all worships have been embodied.

Welcoming and rejoicing on the occasion of the advent of the holy Month of Ramadhan in Yemen are not just limited to cleanliness of streets and districts; rather, they contain decoration of houses with crescent and paper and electric lamps. According to Ome Sareh, a Yemeni citizen, on the last nights of Sha’ban, children walk around the houses and sing anthems and songs to welcome the holy Month of Ramadhan.

On the other hand, shopkeepers have tendency to decorate their shops and streets with various lights and ornaments. “Ahmad Aldabee”, a shopkeeper, told: this ceremony creates the imagination for all people that the season of good deeds and worship has begun with a spiritual atmosphere.

Moreover, he said this month is not just for worship and it is regarded as a purchasing season for tradesmen. It does not just include the requirements of the holy month of Ramadan and its diverse table in Yemen and ornaments. Instead, it contains purchasing of the required items for Eid Al-Fitr such as cloths, nuts, etc.

“Abdullah Hesam”, a Yemeni child and his friends celebrate the advent of this holy month through memorizing the anthems and preparing the lights with songs and ceremonies of welcoming Ramadhan. Abdel-Hadi Al-Azizi, Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Culture, has told that continuity of ceremonies to welcome Ramadan returns to high religious status of this month among Yemenis in spite of war conditions and difficult economic conditions.

Similarly, he added that peasants in villages welcome the holy Month of Ramadhan by planting the required products for the table of this holy month like radish and some vegetables besides decoration of Mosques and purchasing new furniture for them. Likewise, Al-Azizi referred that customs are disappearing, including the ——‘s tradition who informed people in villages and districts of the dawn time in the past.

Persian Version