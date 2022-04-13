Saudi Arabia: Traditions of people in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- At the end of Sha’ban, the people in Saudi Arabia allocate one day to welcome the holy month of Ramadan and call it Shabana.

Muslims across the world celebrate the beginning of Ramadan, the month for goodness and blessing. Before its beginning, they prepare the required foods and requirements and also, they decorate their houses on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

In Ramadan, Saudi Arabia does not have so much difference with other Arab countries and people’s activity is enhanced in this holy month. Shopping malls are crowded for purchasing of food and cloths and decorative accessories and a religious atmosphere is dominated in the society especially on the last days of Sha’ban.

Original rituals and traditions of people in Saudi Arabia

Original rituals and traditions of people in Saudi Arabia are based on generosity, welcoming the guests in highly elegant meetings, and exchange of delicious foods before Iftar and overnight parties until dawn.

At the end of Sha’ban, people in Saudi Arabia allocate one day to welcome the holy month of Ramadan and call it Shabana.

In this day, families, friends and neighbors get together and offer traditional foods and pastry to the guests. Then, they decorate the streets with special banners to welcome Ramadan. All people go to the markets to purchase the requirements for Ramadan including foods, cloths, lanterns, etc. This tradition belongs to people of Hijaz and Shabia is accompanied by several recreational activities such as road trips, horse riding and hunting.

In other cities, people are waiting to see the crescent. Then, they congratulate it to each other. In some cities, people light big flames of fire on the roofs of houses to welcome this holy month.

Many people in Saudi Arabia perform Umrah rituals in Ramadan

The people in Saudi Arabia break their fast by eating date and drinking water.

Afterwards, they perform Maghrib prayers and then they eat their main meal that includes samosa and soup and Tamees. Many people like to drink red tea before Taraweeh prayer.

After Taraweeh prayer, family visits began which continue until dawn and each district has a Mesaharati, or public waker who wakes people up for breakfast.

Aish Baladi and one kind of clarified butter and sometimes kabsa and almandi and Jerish and so on are the most important meals in Ramadan.

Many people in Saudi Arabia want to perform Umrah rituals in Ramadan and some of them perform I’tikaf in Masjid al-Nabawi or Masjid al-Haram in the last ten nights of this holy month.

