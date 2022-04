SHAFAQNA-Pakistan’s parliament chooses the opposition leader, Shehbaz Sharif as to replace Imran Khan after weeks of political turmoil.

The election came after PM Imran Khan was removed from office after losing a no-confidence vote.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party resigned en masse, boycotting the election of Sharif.

Source: aljazeera