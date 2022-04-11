Karbala in an international documentary series soon

SHAFAQNA- A new documentary series is about to be released on religious ceremonies performed by followers of monotheistic religions around the world, including the annual million visits to the holy city of Karbala , the famous French radio network “Radio Montecarlo” reported.

The network said in its Spanish version and through a special report, that “the documentary series, which will be titled (Search for God – Part Two) by Chilean director and journalist (George Said), is a continuation of what it described as (the first successful part) of this documentary series after it was shown in all across the Latin American continent on the famous “Hystery Channel” TV screen.”

And the report indicated that “the date of the current April 18th has been set, as the date for showing the first episode out of (10) episodes included in this series,” adding, in the context of defining the contents of its episodes, that “the sixth episode of it revolves around the travel of the director of work (George Saeed. in late 2021, to what he described as (the legendary city of Karbala) in Iraq, and witnessing the passion, enthusiasm and pain of Shia Muslims while they remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussein (A.S.).

Source : non14.net