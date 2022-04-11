19th anniversary of invasion of Iraq; What was outcome of US occupation for Iraqi people?

SHAFAQNA- In the wake of the breathtaking political crisis that Iraq has been grappling with for the past six months, following early parliamentary elections, the Iraqi people marked the 19th anniversary of the US military invasion of their country in 2003.

The nineteenth anniversary of the US occupation comes as poverty, unemployment, organized crime and the decline of public freedoms in Iraq are on the rise.

The number of cemeteries increased to 2,500 across the country after the US-led invasion, while earlier, there were 620 cemeteries in Iraq.

Several years after the US-led invasion of Iraq, Iraqi officials have not yet named the true number of victims, leaving it to researchers and research institutes, but Hakim al-Zamili, the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, clarified: “The death toll from the US-led invasion and subsequent operations in Iraq has risen to between 700,000 and 800,000 in recent years, and many times this number, there are injured and disabled along with tens of thousands of missing people, whose fate are still unknown.”

“We must not forget the large number of widows, orphans and people with disabilities who live among us as living witnesses to the crimes of the American occupation. The occupiers had no other result for Iraq than destruction, sowing the seeds of sedition and sectarianism among the Iraqis,” he said.

“A new war that the Iraqi people are battling in addition to terrorism is the plague of drug trafficking from neighboring countries to Iraq, which has set an unprecedented record, and according to an Iraqi official in the Cabinet Secretariat, the rate of trafficking since 2010 AD has increased by 50%, ” he continued.

The Iraqi official, who did not want to be named, said: “Behind drug trafficking are some armed groups that are also politically active.”

He stressed: “Another challenge facing Iraq is the unprecedented water shortage crisis and drought, so that a green area like Diyala has become a dry area as a result of water shortage.”

The Iraqi official said: “In addition to the mentioned crises, the high average of poverty should be added, so that the officials of Al-Muthanna province in the south of Iraq have announced an increase of poverty to 51% in this border province with Saudi Arabia.”

In Mosul, al-Qaim and Tikrit, according to unofficial statistics, the poverty rate has reached 55 percent and in eastern cities such as al-Hawija, Ramadi, al-Rutba, Tal Afar and al-Sharqat, the unemployment rate is reported to be over 40 percent due to the devastation caused by the war with ISIS.

On the other hand, “Fatima al-Bahadly”, an Iraqi civil activist, while pointing to the failure of successive Iraqi governments in dealing with cancerous cities, said: “Basra, Fallujah, Nasiriyah and Baghdad record thousands of cancers each year, most of which are women suffering from breast and uterine cancers, as well as children being diagnosed with leukemia as a result of the Iraqi army using banned weapons containing uranium.”

The Iraqi people agree that today is the only option to change the support of civil and national groups arising from the October 2019 popular demonstrations, which can force traditional political groups to change the current situation and carry out fundamental reforms.

