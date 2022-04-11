Qatar allocates $ 5 million to help Ukrainian refugees

SHAFAQNA- Qatar announced yesterday (Sunday) the allocation of $ 5 million to support Ukrainian refugees and displaced persons following Russia’s military operation in the country.

Doha Assistant Foreign Minister HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater referring to the plight of refugees amid rising tensions and the need for the international community to come up with emergency plans to meet their urgent needs, has again called on Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, sparking angry international reactions and the imposition of tough economic sanctions on Russia.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Read more From Shafaqna: